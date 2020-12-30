Foo Fighters share teaser of new music ahead of release of 10th album

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with music teaser inset. Picture: 1. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Twitter/Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and co have shared a snippet of new music from their Medicine At Midnight album. Listen to it here.

Foo Fighters have teased the next music to come from their 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, and suggested it might be coming sooner than we expect.

Dave Grohl and co previously announced the record would be released on 5 February 2021, but this week they took to social media to share us a snippet of music, which revealed soaring backing vocals.

They captioned the clip: "New year. New music...(𝘴𝘰𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳!)".

Listen to it here:

The band previously unveiled the lead track from the album, Shame Shame, which Grohl explained: "is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band."

Watch the frontman go darker than ever with his starring role in the song's accompanying music video.

Grohl revealed that the visuals date back even further than the band itself, saying they came from a recurring dream he had that dates back to his teens.

"The video for this song was inspired by a dream I had when I was 14 years old," Grohl explained to Radio X's George Godfrey. So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

He added: "This is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band."

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young

