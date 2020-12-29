Nandi Bushell talks impact of Dave Grohl drum battle

The 10-year-old drumming sensation spoke about her epic battle with the Foo Fighters frontman and revealed what her friends think of it at school.

Nandi Bushell has opened up about her drum battle with Dave Grohl.

The 10-year-old drumming sensation caught up with Radio X's Toby Tarrant for a very special show on Christmas Day, where she chose some of her favourite rock songs and talked about some of her highlights this year.

After reaching out to the Foo Fighters on Twitter with her insanely good drum cover of Everlong, Nandi was challenged to an epic drum battle with Grohl, which ended in the pair creating original songs for each other.

Talking about the journey, which included her learning Them Crooked Vultures' Dead End Friends, Nandi told Toby Tarrant: "And of course, I learned it in two days and I smashed it and I beat him!"

Despite Nandi being quite confident on camera, she remains pretty humble about jamming with the nicest man in rock when it comes to real life.

Asked what all her friends and schoolmates think of the whole saga, she replied: "I don't really like to talk about it that much. They just said it's pretty cool".

Nandi Bushell and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Toby Tarrant also asked the pint-sized rocker - who plays the bass and likes to skateboard in her spare time - how she manages to be so cool and what tips she has for any other young musicians.

"You don't have to be like cool as in 'cool'," said the rocker. "You can just be yourself and practice a lot. That will make you pretty cool".

She concluded "Practice, be yourself and have fun!"

Great words of advice there Nandi!

