George Godfrey is the new host of the Radio X Evening Show

14 September 2020, 11:48

George Godfrey
George Godfrey. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has confirmed that George Godfrey is the new host of The Radio X Evening Show and Jack Wood is the new host of Sunday afternoons on Radio X. Both presenters have been covering the slots since March.

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “George Godfrey is knowledgeable and passionate about the tunes he plays, and has championed artists new to our daytime playlist like Declan McKenna, Dermot Kennedy and Beabadoobee, making him a great fit for the Radio X Evening Show."

George kicks off the week tonight (Monday 14 September) with a chat with Tom Grennan and a look back at the classic charity collection, The Help! Album.

Radio X can also confirm that Jack Wood will stay on Sunday afternoons from 1pm to 4pm in addition to his regular Saturday afternoon slot on Radio X.

After six-and-a-half years with the station, Radio X can also confirm that Gordon Smart won’t be returning to Radio X after taking a break earlier this year due to ill health. We’ve loved having Gordon as part of the Radio X family and we’d like to thank him for his fantastic contribution.

