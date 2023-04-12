Foo Fighters tease what appears to be first new music since passing of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have shared a surprise snippet of music with their fans. Picture: GettyMedios y Media/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have shared what sounds like new material with their fans on social media.

Foo Fighters have shared a snippet of what appears to be the first new music from the band since the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday 12th April, the band surprised their fans with a clip of what sounds like new material, which came alongside the question: "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

The riff-laden, drum-tastic snippet led fans to speculate if a new single or album was set to come from the rockers.

Some wondered if it could be the band's way of introducing a new drummer ahead of their live dates, whereas some believed that Grohl had recorded himself on the drums for the band's new music.

New music LET’S GO!!! Everyone saying new drummer and for touring sure… But my money is on Dave going back to where it started and recording the drums himself on the new music/album. — Matt from Sports Gaming Universe (@nadasfan) April 12, 2023

The musical surprise comes after Foo Fighters announced they would continue on as a band following the death of their beloved drummer.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day 2023, the Everlong rockers shared a statement, which began: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

They continued: "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were-and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -and we will soon-he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Foo Fighters - Times Like These at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

There has been some speculation as to who will replace Hawkins on their live dates, but Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has denied the rumours that he's in the line-up of drummers to take on the role.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday (25th March), one year on from Hawkins' passing, he simply wrote: "FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven't joined the Foos."

The Sun had previously reported that both the Pearl Jam sticksman and former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard have been rehearsing in preparation for the Foo Fighters' upcoming dates.

Elsewhere it has been suggested that the band could be joined by the son of legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor or the veteran session drummers Omar Hakim and Josh Freese.

