Foo Fighters pull out all the stops, bring out Violet Grohl & Shane Hawkins at first London Stadium date
21 June 2024, 11:46 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 13:45
Dave Grohl and co played their first night at London Stadium with special appearances from Violet Grohl and the late Taylor Hawkins' son Shane.
Foo Fighters played the first of their duo of dates at London Stadium on Thursday (20th June) and made it one to remember.
Early support slots from from Shame and Wet Leg helped to bring the vibes as the capital experienced some of the highest temperatures of the summer so far.
By the time Dave Grohl and co. took to the stage to open with All My Life, the fans at London Stadium were hungry to rock out to the Foos' three-hour, 27-track, career-spanning set.
💥LONDON!!!💥— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 20, 2024
📽️ Sean Cox#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/LrUTGzpoR1
Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024
The band meant business with their first London date, with Dave Grohl covering Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, the band giving Big Me its tour debut and Violet Grohl returning to perform their But Here We Are shoegaze favourite Show Me How.
After dedicating their Aurora track to the family of their beloved late drummer Taylor Hawkins and playing their Best Of You anthem.
The band then returned for their encore, where they gave their I'll Stick Around song its your debut with none other than Hawkins son Shane joining them on the drums.
Shane Hawkins joined Foo Fighters on drums for "I'll Stick Around" during their show in London Thursday night.— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 21, 2024
Credit: Will Imrie pic.twitter.com/GyhxgzKuRO
Unsurprisingly, Foos ended their incredible set on their Everlong anthem, capping off the night the best way they know how, with a helluva singalong and a f***-ton of fireworks.
See their setlist below.
Foo fighters - for everlong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tiWAuzKWan— Lushie (@trotterstlushie) June 20, 2024
Foo Fighters' setlist at London Stadium on 20th June 2024:
- All My Life
- No Son of Mine
- Rescued
- The Pretender
- Walk
- Times Like These (Dave and Rami into full band)
- Generator
- Stacked Actors
- Breakout
- Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs
- (band introductions)
- My Hero
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Learn to Fly
- Arlandria
- These Days
- Skin and Bones
- Stairway to Heaven
- Big Me (tour debut)
- Under You
- Nothing at All
- Monkey Wrench
- Show Me How(with Violet Grohl)
- Aurora(dedicated to the Hawkins family)
- Best of You
Encore:
- The Teacher
- I'll Stick Around (with Shane Hawkins on drums)
- Everlong
Foo Fighters continue their 2024 tour dates in London Stadium this Saturday (22th June), before heading to Cardiff for a show at Principality Stadium and Villa Park Birmingham. See their remaining dates below.
See the remainder of Foo Fighters' 2024 UK tour dates:
- 22nd June 2024: London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)
- 25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)
- 27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)