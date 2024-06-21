Foo Fighters pull out all the stops, bring out Violet Grohl & Shane Hawkins at first London Stadium date

Foo Fighters play London Stadium with a special appearance from Shane Hawkins. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters, Jason Davis/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co played their first night at London Stadium with special appearances from Violet Grohl and the late Taylor Hawkins' son Shane.

Foo Fighters played the first of their duo of dates at London Stadium on Thursday (20th June) and made it one to remember.

Early support slots from from Shame and Wet Leg helped to bring the vibes as the capital experienced some of the highest temperatures of the summer so far.

By the time Dave Grohl and co. took to the stage to open with All My Life, the fans at London Stadium were hungry to rock out to the Foos' three-hour, 27-track, career-spanning set.

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

The band meant business with their first London date, with Dave Grohl covering Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, the band giving Big Me its tour debut and Violet Grohl returning to perform their But Here We Are shoegaze favourite Show Me How.

After dedicating their Aurora track to the family of their beloved late drummer Taylor Hawkins and playing their Best Of You anthem.

The band then returned for their encore, where they gave their I'll Stick Around song its your debut with none other than Hawkins son Shane joining them on the drums.

Shane Hawkins joined Foo Fighters on drums for "I'll Stick Around" during their show in London Thursday night.



Credit: Will Imrie pic.twitter.com/GyhxgzKuRO — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 21, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Foos ended their incredible set on their Everlong anthem, capping off the night the best way they know how, with a helluva singalong and a f***-ton of fireworks.

See their setlist below.

Foo fighters - for everlong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tiWAuzKWan — Lushie (@trotterstlushie) June 20, 2024

Foo Fighters' setlist at London Stadium on 20th June 2024:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These (Dave and Rami into full band)

Generator

Stacked Actors

Breakout

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs

(band introductions)

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn to Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Skin and Bones

Stairway to Heaven

Big Me (tour debut)

Under You

Nothing at All

Monkey Wrench

Show Me How(with Violet Grohl)

Aurora(dedicated to the Hawkins family)

Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher

I'll Stick Around (with Shane Hawkins on drums)

Everlong

Foo Fighters continue their 2024 tour dates in London Stadium this Saturday (22th June), before heading to Cardiff for a show at Principality Stadium and Villa Park Birmingham. See their remaining dates below.

