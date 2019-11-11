WATCH: Taylor Hawkins reveals why Foo Fighters' worst gig was supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Foo Fighters drummer revealed how the band managed to get so drunk that they couldn't make it through their set.

Taylor Hawkins has revealed the story behind Foo Fighters' worst gig.

The Learn To fly drummer visited Radio X this month and talked about everything from his new Get The Money album with The Coattails to his beef with Noel Gallagher.

Asked what his worst ever gig was, the rocker told Gordon Smart: "We were opening up for the Chilli Peppers. This is back in the 90s, late 90s, maybe 2000.

"And we decided since it was the last show first of all we dropped a thousand golf balls on their heads, and then pasta... like all over the band..."

Watch our interview above from 10:43 to hear him talk more about the show.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis. Picture: Radio X & Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

The Crossed The Line singer added: "But before we went on stage - this is when I got hammered all the time - we got so frigging hammered before we went on stage, we just couldn't even play.

"I think that we literally played like three songs and then just laid on the stage... People were like booing us. It was really a low point."

Asked how Anthony Kiedis and co took to having a thousand golf balls dropped on their heads, Hawkins replied: "They were fine with that, it's when the pasta landed on them..."

He added: They were good sports about it. [Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer] Chad [Smith] is still one of my best friends."

The Chilis drummer might be his best friend, but Hawkins has no time for Noel Gallagher it seems.

In the same interview, the drummer also responded to claims he's related to The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

Asked if he's distant cousins with the I Believe In A Thing Called Love singer, Hawkins laughed: "I don't know... But if he says so I'll say yes."

Complimenting the voice of the Growing on Me singer, whose surname he shares, the Learn To Fly rocker added: "I wish I had his pipes".

"The guy can frickin' hit notes!

"The pair still have a pretty strong connection though, as his 'almost' godson and son of Queen's Roger Taylor, Rufus, is actually the drummer in The Darkness.

Small world eh?

