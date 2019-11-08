Flea reveals if he'll write a Red Hot Chili Peppers-era memoir after Acid For The Children autobiography

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea signs copies of his new book Acid For The Children. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The bassist has discussed his new autobiography, which charts his life up to the point of co-founding the band in 1983.

Flea has discussed the possibility of writing another memoir which covers his time in the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Californication bassist - whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary - released Acid For The Children this month, which details his life up until the point where he co-founds the band with Anthony Kieidis, Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons.

Asked by Forbes if he's going to release another volume, which picks up from where this book ends, Flea replied: "I was absolutely certain I was going to because I initially wrote all the way up to year 2000.

"I end the book in '83 when the Chili Peppers start. And to me all that stuff leading up to the band explains the band, at least from my perspective, more than had I gone through every recording process and every band argument."

The Scar Tissue rocker continued: "But when I decided to do the book just about my childhood I took all the writings about that part and refined them and gave it the rhythm that it has and filled in the blanks and put it in the order I wanted it. But there's all this other stuff too and I'm so still in the process of this book, talking about it, it coming out, dealing with all the vulnerability of putting it out, it's a crazy f**king feeling. But I just don't know."

He concluded: "I need to process it, get through it and then decide what I'm going to do. Cause I was certain I was going to do it and right now to be completely honest I'm on the fence."

Anthony Kiedis released his Scar Tissue memoir in 2004, which details his early life and time in the band as well as his well-documented substance abuse.

Meanwhile, last month saw Flea marry his designer girlfriend Melody Ehsani.

See the photo from their wedding, which was captioned by the bassist: " My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani ❤️❤️❤️"

The 57-year-old rocker was dressed in a pastel lilac suit and green bowtie for the occasion, while his 39-year-old designer partner was dressed in an elegant nude dress with white floral appliqué embroidery.

According to the Daily Mail, Flea's colourful trainers appeared to be from the Melody Ehsani X Air Jordan 1 Mid SE collaboration, which is released on 15 November this year.

Ehsani also shared a snap of herself and the rocker posing for photos, with the caption: "This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date 😁☺️you’re my whole heart @flea333".

Flea was previously married to Loesha Zeviar, who he shares his first daughter Clara with. His second daughter Sunny is shared with his ex Frankie Rayder.