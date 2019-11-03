VIDEO: Taylor Hawkins responds to Justin Hawkins' claims they're related

The Foo Fighters drummer has revealed whether he believes he's distant cousins with The Darkness frontman.

Taylor Hawkins has responded to claims that he's related to Justin Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters drummer was interviewed by Radio X's Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan this week, where he talked about everything from his forthcoming Get The Money album, to new Foos material, and his relationship with The Darkness frontman.

Asked if he's indeed distant cousins with the I Believe In A Thing Called Love singer, Hawkins laughed: "I don't know... But if he says so I'll say yes."

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins. Picture: Radio X/

Complimenting the voice of the Growing on Me singer, whose surname he shares, the Learn To Fly rocker added: "I wish I had his pipes".

"The guy can frickin' hit notes!"

The pair still have a pretty strong connection though, as he revealed that his 'almost' godson and son of Queen's Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor is actually the drummer in The Darkness.

Small world eh?

Taylor Hawkins also took time in the interview to reveal he thought Noel Gallagher was a jerk and that he was "Team Liam".

When the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker gushed: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

"So we played the Reading Festival and I had a picture of the Gallagher brothers on my kick drum," explained the Crossed The Line singer. "Then I went up front to sing a song and Dave went back to the drums, and I looked back and said, 'Isn't it great to have the Gallagher brothers back together again?'

"And then I said, 'Let's all sign a petition to get Oasis to do a song again,' out of love for their music. Nothing else."

Hawkins continued: "So Noel Gallagher, who was opening up for Smashing Pumpkins in America, and first night he goes, 'Let's start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to break up.' And I'm like, OK that's kinda funny, whatever...

"And then next night he goes, 'If the drummer from Nirvana...' - Now Noel, if you're hearing this. He didn't say it I said it. [...] He didn't even say Dave, you know as if to lower him - '... wants Oasis to get back together he can come up on this stage right now and suck my you know what...'

"But I'm hoping now that he will lighten up a little bit and come to his senses and get the good singer back for his band. That's what I'm hoping. I just think that would be really nice, because everybody wants to see that.

"And Liam's having a lot of success. I mean, he's doing two nights at The O2 Arena. Do you think that Potato Gallagher and the Low Charting Turds could do two nights at The O2 Arena," laughed the drummer.

Talking about his own solo project, Hawkins said: "Listen, I know that Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders might be able to do The Scala if we're lucky. I know my lane, I know my lane. I stay in my lane.

"I know when I'm gonna play a stadium, it's gonna be because Dave Grohl's up front. I know that."

Hawkins added: "But he was really mean. He was really a jerk."