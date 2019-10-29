VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins slams Noel Gallagher as "a jerk"

The Foo Fighters drummer has let rip to Radio X about the former Oasis songsmith and called himself "Team Liam".

Taylor Hawkins has lashed out at Noel Gallagher and dubbed himself "Team Liam".

The Foo Fighters drummer visited Radio X, where he talked about everything from his forthcoming Get The Money album to new Foos material and what he thinks of the Gallagher brothers.

When the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker gushed: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

"So we played the Reading Festival and I had a picture of the Gallagher brothers on my kick drum," explained the Crossed The Line singer. "Then I went up front to sing a song and Dave went back to the drums, and I looked back and said, 'Isn't it great to have the Gallagher brothers back together again?'

"And then I said, 'Let's all sign a petition to get Oasis to do a song again,' out of love for their music. Nothing else."

Hawkins continued: "So Noel Gallagher, who was opening up for Smashing Pumpkins in America, and first night he goes, 'Let's start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to break up.' And I'm like, OK that's kinda funny, whatever...

"And then next night he goes, 'If the drummer from Nirvana...' - Now Noel, if you're hearing this. He didn't say it I said it. [...] He didn't even say Dave, you know as if to lower him - '... wants Oasis to get back together he can come up on this stage right now and suck my you know what...'

"But I'm hoping now that he will lighten up a little bit and come to his senses and get the good singer back for his band. That's what I'm hoping. I just think that would be really nice, because everybody wants to see that.

"And Liam's having a lot of success. I mean, he's doing two nights at The O2 Arena. Do you think that Potato Gallagher and the Low Charting Turds could do two nights at The O2 Arena," laughed the drummer.

Talking about his own solo project, Hawkins said: "Listen, I know that Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders might be able to do The Scala if we're lucky. I know my lane, I know my lane. I stay in my lane.

"I know when I'm gonna play a stadium, it's gonna be because Dave Grohl's up front. I know that."

Hawkins added: "But he was really mean. He was really a jerk."

When Gordon Smart explained that Noel can be sharp tongued sometimes, Hawkins countered: "Liam's just as sharped tongued. I mean, Liam's actually funnier than Noel in my opinion.

"And I meant nothing by it putting the Oasis brothers up there. [...] I'm just saying what everybody wants to say. Someday. And they will do it someday, because the money will just be too good.

"But you know, Noel's also the guy who wrote all the songs, so he's the one who's got all the money. All the other cats, they gotta work.

"Half the reason I'm still in the Foo Fighters is 'cause Dave knows I need to make a living. He could have got someone better a long time ago.

Hawkins concluded: "But whatever, I don't care. He's a jerk. I'm sorry you guys like him. I'm Team Liam all the way."

Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders' Get The Money album is released on 8 November 2019.

