VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins covers David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust

The Learn To Fly drummer covered Bowie's iconic 1972 single while performing on stage with his Chevy Metal 70s dirt rock covers band.

The Foo Fighters drummer stepped up to the front of the stage this week in his guise as the singer of Chevy Metal - his 70s dirt rock cover band.

Playing The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Foos legend treated fans to a 20-song set, which included a cover of the famous 1972 track, which is taken from his The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album.

Watch his rendition in a video, courtesy of moldeeoldees.

Foo Fighter's Taylor Hawkins and David Bowie. Picture: Instagram/moldeeoldees & John Lynn Kirk/Redferns/ Getty Images

The Learn To Fly rocker also covered Bowie's Moonage Daydream and Rock 'n' Roll Suicide from the same album, and All The Young Dudes, which the late icon gifted to Mott The Hoople.

Unsurprisingly, Chevy Metal's set included various Queen covers, since they're Hawkins' favourite band, and covers from the likes of AC/DC, Black Sabbath and Mötley Crüe.

Watch Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl react to Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic:

