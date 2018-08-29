Reading & Leeds Festival 2019: Dates, Ticket Sale & More

The Main Stage at Reading 2012. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Find out what we know about the twin festivals so far including possible line-up rumours and how to get tickets.

Last week saw Reading & Leeds close their doors for yet another year, playing host to headliners, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Kings Of Leon.

Kings Of Leon. Picture: Press

However, like any major festival, the groundwork has already been laid for the following year.

Find out what we know about R&L 2019 so far...

What day is it?

Reading and Leeds always takes place during the August Bank Holiday Weekend, so it's very likely that next year's event will be fall on 23-25 August 2019

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are available to buy from Friday 31 August from the official Reading & Leeds website.

Who will play or headline?

It's hard to know who will be confirmed for the festival just yet, but here's some artists that could do the honours next year:

Arctic Monkeys

The 1975

Skepta

Muse

Stormzy

My Chemical Romance

The Killers

Florence + The Machine

Guns N' Roses

Green Day