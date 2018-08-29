Reading & Leeds Festival 2019: Dates, Ticket Sale & More
29 August 2018, 14:17 | Updated: 29 August 2018, 14:22
Find out what we know about the twin festivals so far including possible line-up rumours and how to get tickets.
Last week saw Reading & Leeds close their doors for yet another year, playing host to headliners, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Kings Of Leon.
However, like any major festival, the groundwork has already been laid for the following year.
Find out what we know about R&L 2019 so far...
What day is it?
Reading and Leeds always takes place during the August Bank Holiday Weekend, so it's very likely that next year's event will be fall on 23-25 August 2019
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets are available to buy from Friday 31 August from the official Reading & Leeds website.
Who will play or headline?
It's hard to know who will be confirmed for the festival just yet, but here's some artists that could do the honours next year:
Arctic Monkeys
The 1975
Skepta
Muse
Stormzy
My Chemical Romance
The Killers
Florence + The Machine
Guns N' Roses
Green Day