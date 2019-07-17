Foo Fighters call for fan memories, photos and videos for special project

Dave Grohl and co have asked fans to share their special Foo Fighters moments in a bid to get closure to them. Find out how to get involved here.

Foo Fighters are prompting fans to share their special memories of the band.

Dave Grohl and co have asked their loyal followers to contribute to a project, which seeks to gather photos, videos and stories about their encounters and experiences watching the outfit.

They write on their website in a post entitled Your Story, they write: "Tell us your FF story. We want to hear about YOU. Did you capture a great photo of your crew at a Foo show? Have a memory tied to a Foo Fighters album or song? Or maybe just want to send a message to the band?

"We want to meet YOU!! Share your Foo Fighters story and include any photos, videos or memorabilia featuring YOU!"

It's not clear what exactly the Learn To Fly rockers are collecting the contributions for, but it's likely it's part of a huge retrospective prompted by the 25th anniversary of their debut album.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters release surprise three-track live EP - why is it titled 00950025?

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Drummer shares "out of body experience" playing on stage with Foo Fighters in Croatia

The Everlong rockers previously shared a surprise three-track live EP of "elusive live tracks".

The three-track album, titled 00950025, features live performances of Wattershed and For All the Cows (which featured on the band's 1995 self-titled debut) and Next Year, which comes from the band's 2005 album There Is Nothing Left To Lose.

Since then they have shared live tracks from their 2011 London gigs including The Pretender, Arlandria and Walk.

Listen to it below:

Dance like it’s 2011



The Pretender

White Limo

Arlandria

Walk

These Days

Everlong

Live in London.



Listen: https://t.co/VoAfrUxneJ

Introduce Yourself: https://t.co/372MXBfFFm pic.twitter.com/ZOP80X5F1r — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 16, 2019

See Foo Fighters' 2019 UK and Irish dates:

Saturday 17 August 2019 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Monday 19 August 2019 - Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast

Wednesday 21 August 2019 - Dublin RDS Arena

Friday 23 August 2019 - Leeds Festival, Bramham Park

Sunday 25 August 2019 - Reading Festival, Richfield Avenue