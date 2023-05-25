Foo Fighters share new single Show Me How and announce special sunrise event

Foo Fighters have sharred new music. Picture: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have shared the latest cut to be taken of from their forthcoming album But Here We Are.

Foo Fighters have shared their dreamy Show Me How single.

The track is the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, But Here We Are, which is set for release on 2nd June 2023.

Featuring a guest vocal appearance by Violet Grohl, the track is a serene dream pop number that stands in sharp contrast to its predecessors Rescued and Under You.

Listen to the track, which arrived by surprise on Thursday 25th May:

The band have also announced a special sunrise event to give fans an exclusive first listen of the album. Fans must pre-order the album here, to be in with a chance of attending.

You must be free on 01.06 between the hours of 00:30am and 09:30am in the South East of England - travel from London will be provided.

Entries will close at 11.00pm on Monday 29th May and previous purchases count as entries.

The song follows the release of the album's lead single Rescued, as well as Under You, Nothing At All and the the album's title track, which was given its live debut last night.

The Learn To Fly rockers kicked off their 2023 tour last night (25th May) playing their first full live show since the passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins and since Josh Freese was confirmed as their touring drummer.

Formally introducing the drummer ahead of their performance of Cold Day In The Sun, Grohl told the crowd: "Would you please welcome the man behind the drums Josh Freese, who has helped save the band.

"We would not be here tonight if it weren't for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big f***ing round of applause please."

He then went on to pay tearful tribute to the late drummer Hawkins, who penned the song, before asking the crowd to help him sing along.

Foo Fighters continue their live dates this week with headline festival sets at Boston Calling on Friday 26th May Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival on Sunday 28th May.

They are yet to announce UK dates, but teased on their website that shows on this side of the pond are “soon to be announced”.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the inner sleeve of the band's upcoming effort will be dedicated to Hawkins and Dave's mother Virgina Grohl, who sadly passed away around the same time.

As shared in a photo by fan group Foo Fighters' UK, this week the inner sleeve of the band's new record contains the message: "For Virginia and Taylor".

A statement about their 11th studio album read: "A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family."

It went on: "But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

But Here We Are is set for release on 2nd June 2023.

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are album tracklisting

Rescued Under You Hearing Voices But Here We Are The Glass Nothing At All Show Me How Beyond Me The Teacher Rest

