How Taylor Hawkins got the call to join Foo Fighters

The Foos drummer told Radio X about the "perfect day" he got the gig with Dave Grohl’s band, and what it had to do with the tacky 90s film Showgirls.

Being the drummer in a band fronted by ANOTHER drummer isn’t always the easiest gig - just ask Ringo Starr.

But for the late great Taylor Hawkins, getting the gig with Foo Fighters was a dream job. And the day he found out he’d passed the audition was a rather fond memory for the musician, who has died aged 50.

In 2017, Radio X’s Chris Moyles asked Taylor if he remembered getting the call from Dave Grohl.

Hawkins remembered the exact moment he heard the news - it was while getting an eyeful of a a trash movie classic from the 90s.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins in 2010. Picture: Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Hawkins told us: "I remember that I was watching Showgirls at the time, in my rented house up in Topanga Canyon. And Dave called to say, You wanna be in Foo Fighters?”

Grohl added: “Right in the middle of Showgirls! I’m sure he was like, sure… I’ll call you back!”

“I’ll forever in my mind have Showgirls and the phone call from Dave saying you’re in the Foo Fighters linked together,” laughed Taylor. “Which is amazing. It’s a perfect day.”

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl announcing the Grammy nominations back in December 2007. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

Hawkins was playing in Alanis Morissette’s band when William Goldsmith left the Foos just before the release of the album The Colour And The Shape in 1997.

Taylor heard the news on the radio and called the Nirvana legend to announce, “I hear you’re looking for a drummer”.

To his surprise, Grohl’s response was: “Yes, do you know any?”

Dave explained: “Taylor was playing with Alanis Morissette, who was selling out stadiums all over the world. I imagined that for him to play drums in the Foo Fighters would be considered a demotion.

“They’re playing stadiums all over the world, why the f**k would he wanna join our band - that was playing the Astoria on a Tuesday night?

“THAT’S why I asked… far be it for me that I would POACH someone else’s drummer.”

The world of music has been paying tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer, who died at the age of 50 while the band were in Colombia on tour.

Blink-182's Travis Barker said in an emotional post: "I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'kid you’re a star'. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

Queen guitarist Brian May - who Taylor idolised - shared stories from news various outlets on Twitter, writing: "No. It cannot be …. Bri".

He added on Instagram: "Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri".