Foo Fighters, Metallica, Iron Maiden jam session prompts supergroup request

Robert Trujillo, Taylor Hawkins and Adrian Smith captured during jam session. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns & Scott Dudelson/Getty Images & Francesco Castaldo\Archivio Francesco Castaldo\Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was snapped playing with Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith recently.

Learn To Fly sticksman Taylor Hawkins was pictured enjoying a jam sesh, which included Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith last week.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Howie Simon - who is most famous for being a member of ’80s metal band Alcatrazz - gushed: "Sometimes at parties I jam with the bass player from Metallica, the drummer from the Foo Fighters, the guitarist from Iron Maiden, and my friend Richie. I hope I'm not name dropping! Such a fun time - they always throw the best parties!"

See his snap below:

The photo prompted fans to ask to hear and see the real thing live, with darkfirecosplay writing: "OMG we NEED to hear this!!! Keep it up!!.

Another fan added: "I would pay good money AND travel to see this live".

Foo Fighters are known to join forces with other artists regularly, but the end of 2018 saw Taylor Hawkins invite his 11-year-old son to perform with his covers band on stage.

The Foo Fighters drummer gave a special performance with his Chevy Metal covers band at Together We Feed LA - a benefit for the Los Angeles Regional Food bank on Saturday (22 December) - where he was also joined by Foos frontman Dave Grohl.

Watch the sticksman play a rendition of The Rolling Stones' Miss You, joined by his 11-year-old son in a video shared by alexhchung.



It seems young Oliver Shane Hawkins isn't the only offspring of the Foo Fighters with immense talent.

Grohl's eldest daughter Violet is a keen singer and loves to sing Adele.

Watch her perform When We Were Young at a charity event last year:

