Dave Grohl On The Best Support Band Foo Fighters Ever Had

The frontman reveals who he thinks has been the best opening act for the legends in the United States… and they’re British!

Dave Grohl has picked some pretty choice bands to support Foo Fighetrs over the years - and the current UK tour includes acts like Wolf Alice and The Cribs opening for the legendary US band.

But Grohl has told Radio X that the best band that’s ever opened for Foo Fighters in the United States is actually BRITISH.

In fact, it’s Derby band The Struts, led by frontman Luke Spiller.

Speaking to Radio X’s Gordon Smart before Foo Fighters’ Manchester show backstage at the Eithad Stadium earlier this week, Grohl said of The Struts: “I guess they don’t get a lot of love in England, but in America, they’re the best opening band we’ve ever had.

“That kid Luke, the singer, it’s unbelievable. He’ll walk out in front of an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them and by the end of the show he’ll have the entire audience in the palm of his hand.”

He added: I love seeing that. To see an audience turn like that is not easy.”

Grohl explained the philosophy behind picking suport bands fro the rock legends: “One of the great things about being in the position we’re in - playing these big shows is that we get to decide who’s playing with us, and we try to expose new audiences to great new music that they maybe might not otherwise heard.

“Bands like Wolf Alice and The Cribs, they’re huge and they don’t need our help. But sometimes we’ll take out a lesser known band and have them come out on the road with us.

You can hear Foo Fighters’ Manchester Eithad Stadium show on Radio X on Sunday night (24 June) at 7pm.