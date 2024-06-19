Foo Fighters at London Stadium: stage times, support, tickets, travel & more

By Jenny Mensah

The Everlong rockers make the next stop on their Everything or Nothing At All tour with a date at the West Ham Stadium.

Foo Fighters made a triumphant return to the UK, kicking off their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour with two dates at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and a epic show at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Now the band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Josh Freese - will take to the capital to play two dates at London Stadium in Stratford.

Find out everything you need to know about the Foos in London this week, including their stage times, support acts and how to get there below.

Who's supporting Foo Fighters at London Stadium?

20th June 2024 will see Foo Fighters supported in London Stadium by special guests Wet Leg and Shame, while their date on 22nd June 2024 will see them supported by Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk.

Wet Leg are among the support acts for Foo Fighters' London Stadium dates this week. Picture: Hollie Fernando / Press

What are the stage times for Foo Fighters at London Stadium?

Stadium Island opens - 15.00

Stadium doors open - 16:00

Hospitality opens ticket holders only - 16:00

Support 1:

Support 2:

Foo Fighters:*

Curfew: 11pm

*Full stage times are yet to be confirmed, but previous shows on the tour so far have seen Foo Fighters start as early as 7.40pm. Be sure to check Foo Fighters' and London Stadium's official social accounts for the most up to date information.

What will Foo Fighters play on their London Stadium setlist?

It's not confirmed what the Foos will play in London, but their recent gig in Manchester suggests they'll deliver a career-spanning setlist, alongside their latest track, Unconditional.

See Foo Fighters’ setlist at Hampden Park on 17th June 2024:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These (Dave and Rami only into full band)

White Limo

La Dee Da

This Is a Call

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Flower of Scotland / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn to Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Skin and Bones(tour debut; acoustic with Rami on accordion)

Under You

Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners

Nothing at All

Unconditional

Monkey Wrench

Show Me How (with Violet Grohl) (tour debut)

Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher

Everlong

FOO FIGHERS ATTENDEES!



To make London Stadium safe for everyone, there are restrictions on what you can bring to the venue



Please see full list here: https://t.co/2yrKbKYSu0



CLARIFICATION: No bags bigger than A4 will be allowed, backpacks + waist packs will not be permitted pic.twitter.com/4chLovg0tu — London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 15, 2024

Are there still tickets for Foo Fighters at London Stadium?

There is a limited availability for Foo Fighters' dates at London Stadium visit Ticketmaster for more.

How to get to London Stadium:

London Stadium is served by the following Underground, Overground and National Rail stations:

Stratford

Stratford International

Pudding Mill Lane station

Hackney Wick station

Buses:

The stadium can be reached on the following bus services: 388, 308, 339, D8

The closest car parks are situated within Westfield, but the stadium advises that much of the nearby roads will be shut down on the day of the event.

Please check tfl.gov.uk for more information leading up to the day of the event.

Visit the London Stadium's event page for more here.

