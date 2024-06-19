Foo Fighters at London Stadium: stage times, support, tickets, travel & more

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
19 June 2024, 18:38
The Everlong rockers make the next stop on their Everything or Nothing At All tour with a date at the West Ham Stadium.
Foo Fighters made a triumphant return to the UK, kicking off their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour with two dates at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and a epic show at Glasgow's Hampden Park.
Now the band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Josh Freese - will take to the capital to play two dates at London Stadium in Stratford.
Find out everything you need to know about the Foos in London this week, including their stage times, support acts and how to get there below.
*Full stage times are yet to be confirmed, but previous shows on the tour so far have seen Foo Fighters start as early as 7.40pm. Be sure to check Foo Fighters' and London Stadium's official social accounts for the most up to date information.
It's not confirmed what the Foos will play in London, but their recent gig in Manchester suggests they'll deliver a career-spanning setlist, alongside their latest track, Unconditional.
See Foo Fighters’ setlist at Hampden Park on 17th June 2024:
Encore:
FOO FIGHERS ATTENDEES!— London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 15, 2024
To make London Stadium safe for everyone, there are restrictions on what you can bring to the venue
Please see full list here: https://t.co/2yrKbKYSu0
CLARIFICATION: No bags bigger than A4 will be allowed, backpacks + waist packs will not be permitted pic.twitter.com/4chLovg0tu
London Stadium is served by the following Underground, Overground and National Rail stations:
Stratford
Stratford International
Pudding Mill Lane station
Hackney Wick station
Buses:
The stadium can be reached on the following bus services: 388, 308, 339, D8
The closest car parks are situated within Westfield, but the stadium advises that much of the nearby roads will be shut down on the day of the event.
Please check tfl.gov.uk for more information leading up to the day of the event.
Visit the London Stadium's event page for more here.
Violet joins the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on stage in Glasgow