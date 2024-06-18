Foo Fighters play epic set as Dave Grohl sips Buckfast at Glasgow's Hampden Park: full setlist

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in 2024. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co treated the crowds at the Scottish national stadium to a mammoth 26-track show. Get the setlist here.

Foo Fighters continued their Everything Or Nothing At All UK tour dates this week with a gig at Hampden Park.

After a trio of duo of nights at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, Dave Grohl and co took to the Scottish national football stadium.

The band played a mammoth 26-track set, which included the likes of All My Life, My Hero, Monkey Wrench, Learn To Fly, The Pretender, Times Like These, Best of You and more.

Foo Fighters rocking it in Glasgow tonight! pic.twitter.com/Bd9SC2DjJT — Foozie’s Foo Fighters News (@DancesWithFoos) June 17, 2024

For the first time on their tour, the band performed their Show Me How track, which saw Grohl's daughter Violet make an appearance.

Thank you for an unbelievable evening @foofighters. You might have played thousands of concerts but by God you can tell you still truly enjoy every single one of them. I felt privileged getting to listen to Violet performing 'Show Me How' tonight too. #FoosInGlasgow pic.twitter.com/CgAgoYsR1Y — David Lane (@DavidMakesFilms) June 17, 2024

Highlights also included Dave sipping from a bottle of Buckfast, while the unofficial national anthem Flower of Scotland rang out in the crowd.

See Foo Fighters’ setlist at Hampden Park on 17th June 2024:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These (Dave and Rami only into full band)

White Limo

La Dee Da

This Is a Call

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Flower of Scotland / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn to Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Skin and Bones(tour debut; acoustic with Rami on accordion)

Under You

Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners

Nothing at All

Unconditional

Monkey Wrench

Show Me How (with Violet Grohl) (tour debut)

Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher

Everlong

Had an utterly amazing day at Hampden Stadium! The Foos were phenomenal!

🤘🏻🎸#foofighters #thefoofighters #EverythingOrNothingAtAll



(Alt text: A short video of the members of the band taking a bow. Taken from 2 steps away from the barrier. So we were super close!) pic.twitter.com/zpNFprWcTk — Audrey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Oddori) June 18, 2024

Foo Fighters continue their UK All or Nothing At All tour this week with a duo of dates at London Stadium on 20th and 22nd June.

See Foo Fighters' remaining 2024 UK Tour dates: