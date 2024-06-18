Foo Fighters play epic set as Dave Grohl sips Buckfast at Glasgow's Hampden Park: full setlist

18 June 2024, 11:10

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2024
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in 2024. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co treated the crowds at the Scottish national stadium to a mammoth 26-track show. Get the setlist here.

Foo Fighters continued their Everything Or Nothing At All UK tour dates this week with a gig at Hampden Park.

After a trio of duo of nights at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, Dave Grohl and co took to the Scottish national football stadium.

The band played a mammoth 26-track set, which included the likes of All My Life, My Hero, Monkey Wrench, Learn To Fly, The Pretender, Times Like These, Best of You and more.

For the first time on their tour, the band performed their Show Me How track, which saw Grohl's daughter Violet make an appearance.

Highlights also included Dave sipping from a bottle of Buckfast, while the unofficial national anthem Flower of Scotland rang out in the crowd.

See Foo Fighters’ setlist at Hampden Park on 17th June 2024:

  • All My Life
  • No Son of Mine
  • Rescued
  • The Pretender
  • Walk
  • Times Like These (Dave and Rami only into full band)
  • White Limo
  • La Dee Da
  • This Is a Call
  • Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Flower of Scotland / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs
  • My Hero
  • The Sky Is a Neighborhood
  • Learn to Fly
  • Arlandria
  • These Days
  • Skin and Bones(tour debut; acoustic with Rami on accordion)
  • Under You
  • Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners
  • Nothing at All
  • Unconditional
  • Monkey Wrench
  • Show Me How (with Violet Grohl) (tour debut)
  • Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)
  • Best of You

Encore:

  • The Teacher
  • Everlong

Foo Fighters continue their UK All or Nothing At All tour this week with a duo of dates at London Stadium on 20th and 22nd June.

See Foo Fighters' remaining 2024 UK Tour dates:

  • 20th June 2024: London Stadium (with Wet Leg and Shame)
  • 22nd June 2024: London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)
  • 25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)
  • 27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

