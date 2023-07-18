Paramore's stunning cover of Foo Fighters' My Hero is now available to stream

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Picture: 1. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images 2. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

The 2006 cover of the Foos anthem is now available to listen to online after Hayley Williams recently joined the band on stage.

Paramore have finally released their version of Foo Fighters' My Hero.

The band first covered the classic Foos anthem back in 2006 for the Sound of Superman album, which was a companion soundtrack of Superman Returns, which was released in the same year.

However, since Hayley Williams appeared on stage with the Foos at Boonaroo Festival, the band have since offered not one but two versions of the song to stream online.

The original stripped-back acoustic version of the track now also comes alongside an electronic mix, which you can listen to below:

Relive the moment Hayley Williams joined Foos on stage for an epic performance of the 1997 track, which features on Foo Fighters' The Colour And The Shape album.

My Hero - Live with the @foofighters at Bonnaroo.



🎥: Zachary Gray pic.twitter.com/q92Kx3L8aR — paramore (@paramore) June 20, 2023

It's not the only cover Paramore have tackled in their time, with Hayley Williams putting her own stamp on everything from The Cranberries Dreams live in Dublin to Beyonce's I Miss You.

Shortly after the passing of the rock singing legend Tina Turner, Williams chose to honour the late icon with a rendition of What's Love Got To Do With It?

It was also recently announced that Paramore will be joining Taylor Swift on her newly announced dates for 2024.

