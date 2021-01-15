Foo Fighters to release Japanese sake drink for Medicine At Midnight album

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have joined forces with the brand TATENOKAWA to release the quality sake to mark the release of their 10th studio album.

Foo Fighters are set to release a special sake drink to celebrate the release of their new album.

Dave Grohl and co have joined forces with the Japanese brand TATENOKAWA to collaborate on a new sake drink, which they've named HANSHO in tribute to forthcoming 10th effort, Medicient At Midnight.

Taking to Instagram, the Learn To Fly rockers explained: "To commemorate the release of “Medicine At Midnight”, Japanese sake brand "TATENOKAWA" that produces top quality Junmai Daiginjo sake has collaborated with Foo Fighters. Based on the preference of the sake-loving band members, TATENOKAWA has specially created two types of Daiginjo sake. Please enjoy “HANSHO (Midnight)” while listening to the new album."

See their drink bottle in all its glory on the official Tatenokawa website.

It's not the only collaboration the band have cooked up of late, also joining forces with Vans on a limited edition pair of trainers.

They shared a photo of the new kicks on Instagram, with the caption: "In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, we collaborated with #FooFighters on a special limited edition pair of Vans. The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi is coming soon."

If that's not enough excitement for their fans this month, the band also dropped brand new single, Waiting On A War, which Grohl revealed was inspired by his childhood fears and a conversation with his daughter Harper.

Listen to the song here:

The Foos frontman took to Twitter to share the story behind the song in a post, which began: "As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol.My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future."

He continued: "Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school she turned to me and ashed, "Daddy, is there going to be a war?" My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago.

"I wrote 'Waiting On a War" that day.

"Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.

"This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does."

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young

