Foo Fighters collab with Vans on limited edition trainers for 25th anniversary

12 January 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 17:36

Foo Fighters have joined forces with Vans to release limited edition trainers
Foo Fighters have joined forces with Vans to release limited edition trainers. Picture: 1. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Instagram/Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and co have joined forces with the footwear brand to release the special trainers to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Foo Fighters have joined forces with Vans to release new trainers.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Dave Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers have collaborated with the famous footwear brand to release limited edition, black and white high-tops, which brandish their logo.

They shared the kicks on Instagram, with the caption: "In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, we collaborated with #FooFighters on a special limited edition pair of Vans. The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi is coming soon."

Despite not being able to tour for their 25th anniversary, the band did mark the occasion in various ways last year.

2020 also saw the Everlong rockers launch a new and classic merchandise range, while releasing their Times Like Those mini doc- which saw them react to moments from across their career.

See the band talk about everything from their first gig to how they felt playing London's Wembley Stadium for the first time.

QUIZ: Can you guess all these Foo Fighters lyrics?

For those looking forward, Foos fans have their brand new album Medicine At Midnight, to look forward to this year.

Their 10th studio effort - which is set for release on 5 February - includes lead track Shame Shame, which the band said is "best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of (their) band."

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire
2. Shame Shame
3. Cloudspotter
4. Waiting on a War
5. Medicine at Midnight
6. No Son of Mine
7. Holding Poison
8. Chasing Birds
9. Love Dies Young

