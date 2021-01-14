Foo Fighters' Waiting On A War single is dedicated to Grohl's daughter Harper

Foo Fighters press image 2021. Picture: Press

Dave Grohl and co have shared the next cut to come from their Medicine At Midnight album, while the frontman has revealed the inspiration behind the track.

Foo Fighters have released their Waiting On A War single.

The track is the next cut to be taken from their Medicine At Midnight album, which is set for release on 5 February 2021.

It follows the band's previously released lead single Shame Shame, and was inspired by Grohl's fear of war due to his proximity to Washington DC as well as a conversation he had with his middle daughter Harper.

Listen to the track here:

READ MORE: Dave Grohl wants to feature on his daughter Violet's future album

The Foos frontman took to Twitter to share his inspiration for the song in a post, which began: "As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol.My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future."

He continued: "Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school she turned to me and ashed, "Daddy, is there going to be a war?" My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago.

"I wrote 'Waiting On a War" that day.

"Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.

"This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.

"Dave".

READ MORE: Why Dave Grohl won't ever sing Nirvana songs

Waiting On A War isn't the only work from the band's 10th studio album which is heavily inspired by Grohl's childhood.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey last year, the rocker explained:

"So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

READ MORE: Dave Grohl still dreams he's in Nirvana

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young