Foo Fighters invite Michael Bublé on stage for Haven’t Met You Yet

Dave Grohl and co were midway through their set at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival when they invited the crooner up on stage pretending he was a fan.

Foo Fighters surprised fans by inviting Michael Bublé up on stage to perform one of his biggest hits, 2009's Haven't Met You Yet.

The Learn To Fly rockers were playing a headline set at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco on Friday (11th August), when they decided to call up a super-fan who was holding an "I love Bublé" sign.

Dave Grohl and co had been recently calling up fans to sing the pop ballad during drummer John Freese’s medley section on tour which showcases all the previous bands he's been in.

Grohl bemoaned the fact that people want to come up and sing songs without knowing the words, while reluctantly inviting a fan on stage, telling the crowds: "“This motherf***er better know the song".

As the 'fan' walked up on stage it was clear it was the crooner himself, much to the delight of the crowd.

Foo Fighters cover Michael Bublé's "Haven't Met You Yet" with Michael Bublé! – Outside Lands 2023

After the performance, Grohl explained to the crowd: “We’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say ‘I know that f***ing song,’ and they walk up and they know the first verse, they don’t know it.

“So this bad ass motherf***er – and I’m not even kidding – flew in today from Argentina to f***ing sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

Bublé took to Twitter after the performance to share a video with the band and a caption, which read: "What a blast! Thank you @foofighters".

It's not the only duet the Foos have had on stage lately. Last month they joined forces with Alanis Morissette at Fuji Rocks in Japan to pay tribute to Sinéad O’Connor after the news of her sad passing.

Just before playing the Irish singer-songwriter's 1987 single Mandinka, which first appeared on the O'Connor's debut album The Lion And The Cobra, Grohl said: "We’re singing this song for a reason tonight," as Morissette added: "For a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us. This is for her.”

Foo Fighters w/Alanis Morissette - Mandinka (Sinéad O'Connor cover; Fuji Rock Festival 2023-07-29)

