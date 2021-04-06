Dave Grohl announces autobiographical book The Storyteller

6 April 2021, 15:28

Dave Grohl and his forthcoming book, The Storyteller
Dave Grohl and his forthcoming book, The Storyteller. Picture: MTV via Getty Images/Simon & Schuster

The Foo Fighters frontmen has collected stories from his Dave's True Stories account to produce a memoir, due later this year.

Dave Grohl has announced details of his first book.

Titled The Storyteller, the book will be published internationally on 5 October.

The memoir is the result of Grohl's Dave's True Stories account on Instagram and Medium, in which the Foo Fighters and Nirvana star shared memories of his lengthy career in music while in lockdown.

Grohl describes The Storyteller as "a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone."

The book, which is to be published by Simon and Schuster, will include tales from Dave's life from "hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall..."

Back in February this year, Grohl had hinted at the possibility of a book based on his memories to Radio X. "I suppose it could be a book someday," he told Chris Moyles. ""I had this list of, like, 50 ridiculous things that have happened to me over the last 52 years and just started writing.

"I found it just as rewarding as writing songs and performing, in a way."

For anyone worried where Foo Fighters fits into the scheme of things, Grohl has assured fans, saying: "This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician."

The Storyteller by Dave Grohl is available to pre-order via www.davegrohlstoryteller.com

Foo Fighters' tenth studio album Medicine At Midnight was released in February. The band are set to head back out on the road in June, performing at a number of European festivals.

