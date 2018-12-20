VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl plays Satan on Jimmy Kimmel

The Learn To Fly singer played the devil alongside Billy Crystal, who played God, on a Jimmy Kimmel skit.

Dave Grohl has reprised his role as Satan this week.

The Foo Fighters rocker appeared on a Jimmy Kimmel skit dressed as Lucifer alongside Billy Crystal, who plays God.

Watch a clip of the moment above.

Dave Grohl plays Satan alongside Billy Crystal as God on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Picture: YouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel Live

The famous rocker and the Hollywood actor helped weigh in on the debate that's raging in the States after the Church of Satan erected a controversial statue in the Statehouse rotunda at the Capitol in Springfield Illinois.

Of course it's not the first time Grohl has played Beelzebub before, making a famous cameo as the devil in Tenacious D's tribute video.

Watch it here:

Find out Dave Grohl's real name: