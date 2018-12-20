VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl plays Satan on Jimmy Kimmel
20 December 2018, 13:57
The Learn To Fly singer played the devil alongside Billy Crystal, who played God, on a Jimmy Kimmel skit.
Dave Grohl has reprised his role as Satan this week.
The Foo Fighters rocker appeared on a Jimmy Kimmel skit dressed as Lucifer alongside Billy Crystal, who plays God.
Watch a clip of the moment above.
The famous rocker and the Hollywood actor helped weigh in on the debate that's raging in the States after the Church of Satan erected a controversial statue in the Statehouse rotunda at the Capitol in Springfield Illinois.
Of course it's not the first time Grohl has played Beelzebub before, making a famous cameo as the devil in Tenacious D's tribute video.
Watch it here:
