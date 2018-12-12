VIDEO: Dave Grohl plays Nirvana's All Apologies at surprise gig

The Foo Fighters frontman drummed the Nirvana classic with Warren Haynes after his Christmas Jam.

Dave Grohl played a classic Nirvana track during a surprise gig last week.

The Foo Fighters frontman, who drummed in the famous grunge band, reprised his performance of the 1993 track with Warren Haynes at a pop-up show, which took place in North Carolina,

Watch their rendition of the In Utero track above, in a video shared on YouTube by Bo Slaughter.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl performs onstage during 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2018. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA

The impromptu show took place after Dave Grohl gave his PLAY project its live debut at Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam, where he enlisted the help of old bandmates and friends.

Watch him play his epic instrumental with his Them Crooked Vultures' bandmate Alain Johannes on guitar, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney on bass, famous producer Greg Kurstin on the keyboard and more:

Speaking previously about PLAY, which he revealed back in August, the Learn To Fly rocker told The Daily Telegraph Australia that he was inspired to undertake the project after attending his daughters' music lessons.

"Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening … and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," he said.

Watch Dave Grohl accompany his daughter Violet as she sings Adele: