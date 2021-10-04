Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl for CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Dave Grohl to read CBeebies Bedtime Story. Picture: BBC CBeebies

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman will read a tale inspired by The Beatles track 'Octupus's Garden on the famous children's channel this week.

Dave Grohl is set to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story this week.

The Foo Fighters frontman is the next in a long line of celebrities to appear on the much-loved show, which sees them read stories for children just before bed.

The Learn To Fly singer will read a book by Ringo Starr, which is based on The Beatles' Octopus's Garden, which comes from their Abbey Road album, this Friday 8 October from 6.50pm BST.

The 52-year-old rocker said in a BBC press release: "As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies".

Grohl joins a star-studded list of celebrities who have taken part in the series, including Friends star David Schwimmer, the iconic country singer Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, Rag'n'Bone Man, Felicity Jones, Orlando Bloom, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Joanna Page returning favourite Tom Hardy.

The Foos rocker will have no doubt done a lot of reading of late, as he's on the cusp of bringing out his own memoir and audio book.

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, which will be published by Simon and Schuster on 5 October, will cover tales from throughout his life and career.

Grohl described the project as: "a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone."

Watch Grohl talk about his upcoming tome in this teaser:

Back in February this year, Grohl had hinted at the possibility of a book based on his memories to Radio X. "I suppose it could be a book someday," he told Chris Moyles. "I had this list of, like, 50 ridiculous things that have happened to me over the last 52 years and just started writing.

"I found it just as rewarding as writing songs and performing, in a way."

The Storyteller by Dave Grohl is available to pre-order via www.davegrohlstoryteller.com

