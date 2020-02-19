WATCH: Friends star David Schwimmer reads for CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

The Friends star will join the likes of Tom Hardy, Rosamund Pike and Josh Homme in starring in the famous kids' TV segment.

David Schwimmer is set to star in CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The famous Friends actor is set to take part in the now iconic pastime, which sees celebrities from all walks of life reading stories before bed.

Watch a clip of the Intelligence star's appearance on the BBC children's channel above.

The People v. O.J Simpson actor will lend his familiar voice to Julia Donaldson's The Smeds and the Smoos on CBeebies this Saturday 22 February at 6.50pm.

David's appearance will see him join a list of famous celebrities in reading stories for the children's TV channel.

Meanwhile, Schwimmer has given fans a small hope of a Friends reunion... sort of.

When quizzed by NME about whether a Friends reunion or Noel and Liam Gallagher reuniting was more likely, he responded: “Probably the latter," adding: "From what I understand about Oasis…"

The Hollywood star also visited Radio X, where Chris Moyles couldn't help but ask him about a certain reunion question.

Find out what he said in our video:

