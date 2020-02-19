WATCH: Friends star David Schwimmer reads for CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

19 February 2020, 17:42 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 17:43

The Friends star will join the likes of Tom Hardy, Rosamund Pike and Josh Homme in starring in the famous kids' TV segment.

David Schwimmer is set to star in CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The famous Friends actor is set to take part in the now iconic pastime, which sees celebrities from all walks of life reading stories before bed.

Watch a clip of the Intelligence star's appearance on the BBC children's channel above.

The People v. O.J Simpson actor will lend his familiar voice to Julia Donaldson's The Smeds and the Smoos on CBeebies this Saturday 22 February at 6.50pm. 

David's appearance will see him join a list of famous celebrities in reading stories for the children's TV channel.

Meanwhile, Schwimmer has given fans a small hope of a Friends reunion... sort of.

When quizzed by NME about whether a Friends reunion or Noel and Liam Gallagher reuniting was more likely, he responded: “Probably the latter," adding: "From what I understand about Oasis…"

The Hollywood star also visited Radio X, where Chris Moyles couldn't help but ask him about a certain reunion question.

Find out what he said in our video:

VIDEO: David Schwimmer Recreates Blackpool Beer Theft, Pleads Innocence

QUIZ: Which Friends Character Are You?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve season 3 first look pictures

Killing Eve season 3: Trailers, photos, release date, cast, plot and more
Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi to record the next Bond theme song?

Music News

David Schwimmer and former Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

David Schwimmer: Friends reunion is more likely than Oasis getting back together

Oasis

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2

Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2: release date, cast, plot & more
Nick Mohammed, David Schwimmer and Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Chris Moyles HAD to ask David Schwimmer that reunion question

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

A screenshot of Noel Gallagher in Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger video

The real story behind Oasis anthem Don't Look Back In Anger

Oasis

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Sam Fender's finished writing his second album

Sam Fender

Molly Moorish and former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher

Molly Moorish reveals she's not in contact with Oasis uncle Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher

Johnny Marr and Billie Eilish at the BRIT Awards 2020

Johnny Marr praises "great musician" Billie Eilish after Bond theme collaboration

Johnny Marr

Liam Gallgher performing with Oasis in Utrecht, 1996

Do you know the lyrics to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis?

Quizzes

Billie Eilish accepts the International Female Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020

BRIT Awards 2020: full list of winners

Music News