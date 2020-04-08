Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: Prince covering Best Of You at the Super Bowl was my proudest musical achievement

8 April 2020

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and the late icon Prince
Picture: 1 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Foo Fighters frontman has written about his experience watching the Purple Rain icon cover their track and later jamming with him.

Dave Grohl has immortalised his tale about jamming with the late Prince and how he cried when he watched his cover of Best Of You at the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been trying his hand at writing short stories about his life and career during the coronavirus pandemic, and has now tackled the days leading up to and including his private performance with the Purple Rain star.

The story, which is entitled: "HOW ABOUT NEXT FRIDAY?" begins with Prince asking him to jam in a week's time, but also includes what happened when he heard the musician would be covering a Foo Fighters song during the Super Bowl.

See his full story here:

During Grohl's story of his anxious wait to play with the icon, he also admits that he actually didn't watch the live performance of Prince's iconic halftime show in 2007, as he refused to believe it would happen.

In fact, it wasn't until a random stranger approached him in the street to confirm it had taken place that Dave ran to his computer to watch it.

The rocker recalled: "I was stunned. In shock. Flooded with emotion. As my tears hit the keyboard like the Miami rain that night, I realized this was without a doubt my proudest musical achievement."

Watch Prince's cover here:

