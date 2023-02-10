Every artist who's ever played the Super Bowl halftime show

Prince, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Beyoncé perform at the Super Bowl halftime show
Prince, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Beyoncé perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: 1. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty 2. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images 3. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images 4. Al Pereira/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

As Super Bowl 2023 approaches, we turn back the clock and look at every act to grace the halftime show.

Super Bowl LVII takes place this Sunday 12th February and it's set to be a big one.

The huge American Football event is arguably even more famous for its prime time ads and its halftime show, which has played host to some of the most iconic musicians in history.

So who is set to play Super Bowl 2023 and who has gone before them?

Find out everything you need to know here.

Who's doing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023?

Rihanna has been confirmed to perform at the halftime show this year, while the American National anthem, also known as The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by country star Chris Stapleton.

Rihanna in 2016
Rihanna is set to play the Super Bowl half-time show in 2023. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

READ MORE: Dave Grohl to appear in Super Bowl ad for Canadian whiskey

Full list of Super Bowl half-time show performances:

See the full list of all 56 Super Bowl halftime performances below:

  1. 1967 "Super Sighs and Sounds" with University of Arizona and Grambling State University bands
  2. 1968 Grambling State University band
  3. 1969 "America Thanks" with Florida A&M University band and Miami-area high school bands
  4. 1970 "Tribute to New Orleans" with Southern University band, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Doc Severinsen, Marguerite Piazza
  5. 1971 Southeast Missouri State band
  6. 1972 "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
  7. 1973 "Happiness Is..." with University of Michigan Band, Andy Williams and Woody Herman
  8. 1974 "A Musical America" with University of Texas Band
  9. 1975 "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State University bands
  10. 1976 "200 Years and Just a Baby: A Tribute to America's Bicentennial" featuring Up With People
  11. 1977 "It's a Small World" by Walt Disney Productions including spectators waving colored placards on cue
  12. 1978 "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Pete Fountain, Al Hirt and The Apache Band
  13. 1979 "Salute to the Caribbean" with Ken Hamilton and various bands
  14. 1980 "A Salute to the Big Band Era" featuring Up With People
  15. 1981 "A Mardi Gras Festival" with Pete Fountain and the Southern University band
  16. 1982 "A Salute to the 60's and Motown" featuring Up With People
  17. 1983 "KaleidoSUPERscope" (a kaleidoscope of color and sound, also featuring spectator-held colored placards)
  18. 1984 "Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen" from Walt Disney Productions
  19. 1985 "A World of Children's Dreams" featuring Tops in Blue
  20. 1986 "Beat of the Future" featuring Up With People
  21. 1987 "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary and The Land of Make Believe", a Disney production featuring high school bands
  22. 1988 "Something Grand" featuring Chubby Checker, 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes, and the USC and San Diego State bands
  23. 1989 "BeBop Bamboozled" featuring 3-D effects
  24. 1990 "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring Doug Kershaw, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas
  25. 1991 "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block
  26. 1992 "Winter Magic" featuring Gloria Estefan and figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
  27. 1993 "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson
  28. 1994 "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
  29. 1995 "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
  30. 1996 "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring Diana Ross
  31. 1997 "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top
  32. 1998 "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
  33. 1999 "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
  34. 2000 "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton
  35. 2001 "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith and NSYNC with guests Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
  36. 2002 U2
  37. 2003 Shania Twain and No Doubt with guest Sting
  38. 2004 "Choose or Lose" featuring Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Jessica Simpson
  39. 2005 Paul McCartney
  40. 2006 The Rolling Stones
  41. 2007 Prince
  42. 2008 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
  43. 2009 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
  44. 2010 The Who
  45. 2011 The Black Eyed Peas with guests Usher and Slash
  46. 2012 Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj
  47. 2013 Beyoncé with guests Destiny's Child
  48. 2014 Bruno Mars with guests Red Hot Chili Peppers
  49. 2015 Katy Perry with guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz
  50. 2016 Coldplay with guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
  51. 2017 Lady Gaga
  52. 2018 Justin Timberlake
  53. 2019 Maroon 5 with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi
  54. 2020 Shakira and Jennifer Lopez with guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin
  55. 2021 The Weeknd
  56. 2022 Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Where is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl 2023 will take place in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday 12 February with the the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles going head to head.

What time does Super Bowl 2023 start?

The Super Bowl 2023 game kicks off at 4:30pm local time, which is 11.30pm (GMT) in the UK and the halftime show is expected to start at approx 1.30am (GMT) on Monday morning.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in the UK:

Super Bowl 2023 will be available to watch live on ITV1 or Sky Sports, but can also be streamed via ITVX, NowTV or with a subscription to the NFL Game Pass.

READ MORE: The best ever Super Bowl Half-Time performances

