Dave Grohl scores #1 New York Times Bestseller with The Storyteller book

15 October 2021, 09:30 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 11:40

The 2021 New Yorker Festival - Dave Grohl Talks With Kelefa Sanneh & Performs
Dave Grohl's book has topped the New York Times best seller's list. Picture: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New Yorker

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman has reacted to the impressive milestone in a post on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dave Grohl's first book has achieved an incredible feat.

The Foo Fighters frontman released The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music on 5 October and it's already become a number one New York Times Bestseller.

Taking to the band's social media to celebrate the achievement, Grohl wrote: "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "Huge thanks to everyone at @deystreet [Dey Street Books] for making my first book such an amazing experience."

READ MORE: Dave Grohl: Foo Fighters' post-pandemic gigs are the best we've ever played

While Grohl has never been backwards about coming forwards, the former Nirvana drama did reveal there were a few "moments" deemed too offensive for the book.

Asked if there were any stories that his publishers said he couldn't put in the book, he told The Chris Moyles Show: "Well, there were a couple little moments in stories, where someone would say 'That might be considered offensive'.

"And [I said]: 'To who, what, where, why? Of course. That's why I'm writing it. That's why I want it. This is the story. It must be!' And a few of those were removed..."

The Everlong singer joked: "I'll save that for the next book!"

Grohl also talked about what it meant for him to write a book and how in some ways it was like following in his parents footsteps.

Asked if he was proud of writing a book, he told Moyles: "I am, actually. You know both my parents were writers, too. So my mother, she taught creative writing and she was a public school teacher and my father was a conservative republican speech writer in Washington D.C.

"So they were both brilliant writers, so I'm very... it felt great to go to my mother's house the other day and just put that in her lap."

He added: "I'm a high school dropout! I dropped out of the high school that she was a teacher at, so for me to be able to place that book in her lap, it felt pretty good."

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl - London 1997

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl reunites with the doctor who strapped him up when he fell in Sweden

When Dave Grohl was reunited with the guy who strapped up his leg in Sweden

Dave Grohl in London at the time of the second Foo Fighters album, The Colour And The Shape, in 1997

What does the name "Foo Fighters" mean?

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Dave Grohl breaks his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 2015

Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2021: Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Flea and Chad Smith

Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2022 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sam Fender

Sam Fender announces 2022 UK Seventeen Going Under tour

Sam Fender

2007 artists: Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys, M.I.A. and Calvin Harris

Only a mastermind can score 100% in this 2007 lyric quiz

Quizzes