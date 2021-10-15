Dave Grohl scores #1 New York Times Bestseller with The Storyteller book

Dave Grohl's book has topped the New York Times best seller's list. Picture: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New Yorker

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman has reacted to the impressive milestone in a post on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dave Grohl's first book has achieved an incredible feat.

The Foo Fighters frontman released The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music on 5 October and it's already become a number one New York Times Bestseller.

Taking to the band's social media to celebrate the achievement, Grohl wrote: "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "Huge thanks to everyone at @deystreet [Dey Street Books] for making my first book such an amazing experience."

READ MORE: Dave Grohl: Foo Fighters' post-pandemic gigs are the best we've ever played

While Grohl has never been backwards about coming forwards, the former Nirvana drama did reveal there were a few "moments" deemed too offensive for the book.

Asked if there were any stories that his publishers said he couldn't put in the book, he told The Chris Moyles Show: "Well, there were a couple little moments in stories, where someone would say 'That might be considered offensive'.

"And [I said]: 'To who, what, where, why? Of course. That's why I'm writing it. That's why I want it. This is the story. It must be!' And a few of those were removed..."

The Everlong singer joked: "I'll save that for the next book!"

Grohl also talked about what it meant for him to write a book and how in some ways it was like following in his parents footsteps.

Asked if he was proud of writing a book, he told Moyles: "I am, actually. You know both my parents were writers, too. So my mother, she taught creative writing and she was a public school teacher and my father was a conservative republican speech writer in Washington D.C.

"So they were both brilliant writers, so I'm very... it felt great to go to my mother's house the other day and just put that in her lap."

He added: "I'm a high school dropout! I dropped out of the high school that she was a teacher at, so for me to be able to place that book in her lap, it felt pretty good."