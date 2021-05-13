Dave Grohl predicts shortest speech at Foo Fighters' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has predicted he will speak the least at the band's Hall of Fame induction. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman wants his band members to have their moment when they are inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Dave Grohl wants his speech to be the shortest out of all the Foo Fighters when they are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The Learn To Fly rockers were announced as 2021 inductees alongside the likes of Tina Turner, Jay-Z and Kraftwerk and Grohl has shared how happy he is for his bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Asked if he was looking forward to sharing the limelight with the band on the night, he told Rolling Stone: "I predict that my speech will be the shortest since I have such a big mouth. It’s time for those guys to speak."

The 52-year-old rock star also revealed he was "mostly happy" for his bandmates when it came to the accolade, adding: "I don’t think any of us ever imagined that this would happen".

Grohl will now be a two-time Hall of Fame inductee, after receiving the honour as part of Nirvana in 2014.

The Everlong singer also praised the diversity of this year's inductees, calling the list "impressive and encouraging".

“Tina Turner, obviously, deserves everything that she’s been awarded with,” he told the magazine. “And Carole King is a big one, and the Go-Go’s. To see so many women inducted this year is impressive and encouraging.”

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland 30 October from 8pm Eastern Time.

See the full list of inductees below:

Who will be inducted into the 2021Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go's

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Clarence Avant

While entering the Hall of Fame might not be a first for Grohl, this year he did announce the details of his first book.

Titled The Storyteller, the book will be published internationally on 5 October.

The memoir is the result of Grohl's Dave's True Stories account on Instagram and Medium, in which the Foo Fighters and Nirvana star shared memories of his lengthy career in music while in lockdown.

Grohl describes The Storyteller as "a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone."

The book, which is to be published by Simon and Schuster, will include tales from Dave's life from "hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall..."

