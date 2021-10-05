Dave Grohl reveals “offensive” moments were cut from his Storyteller book

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman told Chris Moyles how some small "moments" were left out when it came to his autobiographical book.

Dave Grohl is an open book and is only too happy to share stories from across his life and career. So when he revealed he'd finally be putting down all his memories into an autobiography, entitled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, fans were thrilled.

However, speaking on The Chris Moyles Show, the Foo Fighters rocker revealed not everything he shared made the cut because it was deemed too "offensive".

Asked if there were any stories that his publishers said he couldn't put in, he replied: "No. None," before adding: "Well, there were a couple little moments in stories, that someone would say 'That might be considered offensive'.

Dave Grohl has revealed he was told some "moments" were too offensive for his book. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"And [I said]: 'To who, what, where, why? Of course. That's why I'm writing it. That's why I want it. This is the story. It must be!' And a few of those were removed..."

The Learn To Fly singer joked: "Save that for the next book!"

The 52-year-old rocker also explained that his tome is more of collection of funny stories than it is a chronological memoir.

"There's absolutely no way I could put everything into one book," he said. "So I just picked specific stories to shape this... not necessarily chronological... but you know, funny light-hearted anecdotes of things that I've done over the last 50 years."

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl for CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Earlier this year, Grohl teased that he had a book in the works on Radio X after jotting down some of his famous stories for his Dave's True Tales Instagram account.

"I suppose it could be a book someday," he told Chris Moyles back in February. "I had this list of, like, 50 ridiculous things that have happened to me over the last 52 years and just started writing.

"I found it just as rewarding as writing songs and performing in a way."

READ MORE: Dave Grohl on Nevermind - "It's one of the greatest accomplishments of my entire life"

Foo Fighters re-opened the likes of Madison Square Garden after it was forced to shut during the pandemic and while the rocker admitted returning to full shows made them feel like they'd been hit by a truck at first, he believes their post-pandemic gigs are the best they've ever played.

Talking about their show at the iconic New York venue, he told Moyles: "It was amazing. It was the first time we played a [full] gig in a while and it was the first time an audience had seen a full rock band. I think Madison Square Garden had been closed a year or something."

"It was electrifying," continued the Everlong rocker. "It was amazing and every show since has been the same sort of feeling. For us to step on stage again, every show is almost like the first time we've done it and it's almost like the last time we'll ever do it."

He added: "Honestly they've been the best show's we've ever played."

Asked if there were any kind of nerves returning to the stage, he replied: "First of all, you play the first show and then the next morning you feel like you've been hit by a truck, because there's muscles you can only use when you're running screaming Best Of You.

"There were moments where it felt a little unusual, but I was never nervous to do it, more excited to do it."

The Foos are no doubt hoping to bring the same electricity when they play stadiums on this side of the pond next year. See their dates below.

See Foo Fighters' 2022 UK dates:

Saturday 25 June 2022 - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford (with St Vincent and Loose Articles) SOLD OUT

Monday 27 June 2022 - Birmingham Villa Park (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk) SOLD OUT

Thursday 30 June 2022 - London Stadium (with St Vincent and Shame)

Saturday 2 Jul 2022 - London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk) SOLD OUT

Dave Grohl’s The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is out now