Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl would never use a ghostwriter for his memoir

The Foos frontman has talked about the possibility of writing his autobiography and revealed why he'd never have someone write it for him.

Dave Grohl has revealed he's been asked to release a memoir using ghostwriters, but he'd never do it.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been looking back at a lot of his experiences during lockdown, and has discussed the possibility of one day releasing an autobiography.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly whether he'll sit down to write a book, Grohl replied: "Oh absolutely. You know years ago I was at a barbecue and I met a book agent, and he said, 'Have you ever considered writing a book?' and I said, 'Well, of course, someday.' And he said, 'It’s really easy — you’ll do four or five hours of interviews and someone else will write it in your voice and it will be great.' And I thought, 'F*** that!'"

"I come from a family of writers, and granted I’m a black sheep but I’m not that bad, my God. So I figured you know if I were to ever write a book, it would be in my hand."

Dave Grohl would never let a ghostwriter use his autobiography. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grohl might not be ready to write his memoirs just yet, but he's been flexing his literary muscles plenty during lockdown.

March saw him launch a Instagram account dedicated to his real-life short stories, and he's talked about everything from jamming with Prince to the time David Bowie told him to "f*** off" during their email exchange.

His latest efforts have seen him pen a tribute to live music and share his hopes for a return to gigs when it's safe to do so.

In an article entitled The Day the Live Concert Returns for The Atlantic's Unchartered series, the Learn to Fly rocker wrote: "I have shared my music, my words, my life with the people who come to our shows. And they have shared their voices with me. Without that audience—that screaming, sweating audience—my songs would only be sound.

"But together, we are instruments in a sonic cathedral, one that we build together night after night. And one that we will surely build again."

