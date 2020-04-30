Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl recalls moment David Bowie told him to “f**k off” in latest short story

The Foo Fighters frontman has relived the time he asked the Ziggy Stardust icon to collaborate with him on a track.

Dave Grohl has recalled the time David Bowie told him to "f**k off".

The Foo Fighters' frontman has been sharing tales from across his life and career in the form of short stories as part of his Dave's True Stories series.

Talking about his love for the late icon, Grohl wrote about numerous occasions in which Bowie influenced his life, including Foo Fighters' slot at his special Madison Square Garden 50th Birthday gig, before delving into the occasion in question.

The Learn to Fly rocker remembered how he was working on a track for a Hollywood blockbuster when he sent Bowie the audio and asked him if he wanted to collaborate.

He wrote: "Days. Weeks. What seemed like an eternity, until I finally received a response! I casually opened my email one morning and literally gasped when I saw his name. He had actually heard the track! But, beyond that DAVID BOWIE WRITES EMAILS!!"

Grohl continued: "As usual, he was very kind, very complimentary, and full of his signature wit. He explained that this particular genre of film wasn't really his thing."

After explaining that he wrote a brief and courteous response to the Heroes singer, to Grohl revealed: "Within 60 seconds, my inbox chimed with a new email. It was Bowie, responding to the note I had just sent. That was fast, I thought! I opened it.

"Well, that's settled. Now fuck off".

The Foos rocker ended his story by quoting Bowie's swan song Blackstar, from his 2016 album of the same name.

Grohl's short stories so far have included memories from the time he jammed with Prince and the time he was reunited with a lost wallet after a failed pilgrimage to Pantera's strip club.

