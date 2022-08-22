Dave Grohl's Monkey Wrench guitar set for auction

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters frontman in the Monkey Wrench video. Picture: 1. Rich Fury/Getty Images 2. YouTube/FooFighters

By Jenny Mensah

The guitar used by the Foo Fighters frontman in the video for the 1997 single is going under the hammer.

The guitar used by Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench music video is expected to fetch £30,000 at auction.



The frontman's Gretsch White Falcon will go under the hammer at Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire, South West England on 7th September 2022.

The axe was originally owned by Grohll's bandmate Pat Smear, and it was played on the band's The Colour and the Shape LP, where Monkey Wrench was the lead single.



The promo for the the song was directed by Grohl and was the first to video to feature late sticksman Taylor Hawkins on drums:

The guitar, which is expected to fetch up to £30,000 comes with a polaroid of Drew Barrymore playing the guitar, which was taken by Smear.

Luke Hobbs of Gardiner Houlgate said: “This a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on earth, ever to come to public auction.



“‘Monkey Wrench was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March.



"I’m expecting interest from around the world. The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic 'Monkey Wrench' video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”

Meanwhile, tribute shows for Taylor Hawkins are set to take place next month.

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place at London's Wembley Stadium and at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Saturday 3rd September and Saturday 27th September respectively.



The likes of Liam Gallagher, Blink 182's Travis Barker, Mark Ronson, Queen of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Brian May, Roger Taylor and Violet Grohl will join the star-studded talent in commemorating the rocker in the British capital.

In LA the likes of Alanis Morissette - who Hawkins got his big break playing drums for - is among those on the US line-up alongside Miley Cyrus, Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, P!nk and many more.

The show will be available to watch on on YouTube and streaming channels.

Get the full details of the charity gigs, which will raise funds for Music Support and MusiCares, below.

