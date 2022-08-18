Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Line-up and how to watch

Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert takes place in London and Los Angeles. Picture: 1. Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images 2. Twitter/Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place in both London and Los Angeles. Find out when the events take place, how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters and the family of the late Taylor Hawkins are to play two tribute shows to honour the drummer, who tragically passed away on 25th March aged 50.

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will see the band celebrate his life and legacy with a gig in London and Los Angeles in September.

Find out out everything we know about the shows so far and how to watch the show.

When are the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows?

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3rd September and at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Saturday 27th September.

Are tickets for Taylor Hawkins' tribute shows still on sale?

Tickets for both shows went on sale in June and are now sold out.

Who's on the London line-up for the Taylor Hawkins tribute show?

The full list of acts for the Los Angeles show is as follows:

Travis Barker (Blink-182)

Nandi Bushell

Martin Chambers (The Pretenders)

Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction)

Chevy Metal

Stewart Copeland (The Police)

Josh Freese

Liam Gallagher

Violet Grohl

Omar Hakim

Justin Hawkins (The Darkness)

Shane Hawkins

Joshua Homme (Queens Of The Stone Age)

Chrissie Hynde

James Gang

Alain Johannes

Brian Johnson (AC/DC)

John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin)

Kesha

Greg Kurstin

Geddy Lee (Rush)

Alex Lifeson (Rush)

Brian May (Queen)

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

Nile Rodgers

Mark Ronson

Luke Spiller (The Struts)

Supergrass

Roger Taylor (Queen)

Rufus Taylor (The Darkness)

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Wolfgang Van Halen

Plus a special guest appearance from Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Liam Gallagher will perform at the London Taylor Hawkins Tribute. Picture: Press

Who's on the LA line-up for the Taylor Hawkins tribute show?

The full list of acts for the Los Angeles show is as follows:

Sebastian Bach (Skid Row)

Travis Barker (Blink-182)

Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath)

Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction)

Chevy Metal

Phil Collen (Def Leppard)

Stewart Copeland (The Police)

Miley Cyrus

Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

Josh Freese

Violet Grohl

Omar Hakim

Shane Hawkins

Joshua Homme (Queens Of The Stone Age)

James Gang

Joan Jett

Alain Johannes

John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin)

Mark King

Greg Kurstin

Geddy Lee (Rush)

Alex Lifeson (Rush)

Brian May (Queen)

Alanis Morisette

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

Pink

Leanne Rimes

Mark Ronson

Gene Simmons (KISS)

Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue_

Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Luke Spiller (The Struts)

Roger Taylor (Queen)

Rufus Taylor (The Darkness)

Jon Theodore (Queens Of The Stone Age)

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Wolfgang Van Halen

Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine)

Nancy Wilson (Heart)

Patrick Wilson (Weezer)

Roger Taylor and Brian May will appear at both the London and Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. Picture: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

How can I watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts?

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family will collaborate with Paramount to stream the London leg of the tribute shows live on Saturday 3rd September at 4.30pm (BST). Here's how to watch:

Paramount+ will screen the London show live in the US but the show will be available on demand internationally.

will screen the London show live in the US but the show will be available on demand internationally. MTV 's YouTube channels will be streaming the show live internationally

's YouTube channels will be streaming the show live internationally Pluto TV will also be streaming the show internationally, plus the show will be available on demand from the week beginning 5th September.

will also be streaming the show internationally, plus the show will be available on demand from the week beginning 5th September. MTV will also air a one-hour special across its channels around the world starting on Sunday, 4th September, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air internationally later in the month.

How to watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Picture: Press

What have Foo Fighters said about the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts?

A message from the band read: "Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

"As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized."

They added: "The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

We can also expect Hawkins' family to be at the show, with his widow Alison also sharing a statement on the event.

In a message on Twitter, she wrote: "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

"As Taylor's wife and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to "knocking your socks off" during every performance. Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us.

"Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you and we love you to.."

A Message from The Hawkins Family pic.twitter.com/mOOI9PXtJD — Taylor Hawkins (@taylorhawkins) June 8, 2022

Which charities will benefit from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts?

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.