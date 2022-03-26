Watch Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins sing Queen's Somebody To Love at final gig

Taylor Hawkins sang a Queen cover at his last ever Foo Fighters show. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The late Foo Fighters drummer gave a stirring performance of the Queen anthem with Dave Grohl on the drums at Lollapalooza Argentina.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, who has sadly died aged 50.

The band's last show together was at Lollapalooza Argentina on 20th March, where Hawkins took the mic for a cover of Queen's Somebody To Love, while Dave Grohl played the drums.

Fans are understandably looking to the Internet for solace to find kind words and memories of the rocker, including the footage of his final gig.

Watch his stirring performance of the iconic Queen anthem below:

Dave Grohl and the band announced the tragic news of Hawkins' death on 25th March 2022, writing: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins was a huge Queen fan and often covered the band during Foo Fighters' shows. The remaining members of the legendary British band have reacted to the news of his passing, with Brian May writing on Instagram: "No. It cannot be. Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri".

Friend and fellow drummer Roger Taylor wrote: "Like losing a younger favourite brother. He was a kind brilliant man and an inspirational mentor to my son Rufus and the best friend one could ever have. Devastated. Rog".

What was Foo Fighters' last show?

Taylor Hawkins' last show with the Foo Fighters was at Lollapalooza Argentina on 20th March 2022 at the Hipódromo de San Isidro.

See Foo Fighters' setlist at Lollapalooza Argentina:

Times Like These (Dave and Rami into full band) The Pretender Learn to Fly No Son of Mine The Sky Is a Neighborhood Shame Shame Breakout My Hero (Dave solo into full band) These Days Walk Guitar Solo / My Generation / Keyboard Solo / Gonna Make You Sweat / Blitzkrieg Bop (Band introductions) Somebody to Love (Queen cover) (Dave on drums, Taylor on vocals) All My Life Run Wheels (Slow Version) Best of You Been Caught Stealing (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell) Monkey Wrench Everlong (encore

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas on 17th February 1972 and grew up in Laguna Beach, California. He played in the experimental band Slyiva before getting his break playing drums on Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill and Can't Not tours. He later admitted: "I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her."

He officially joined Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing the band's original drummer William Goldsmith. When Hawkins called Dave Grohl offering his services, he considered leaving Alanis Morissette's band to join Foo Fighters a demotion.

Grohl told Chris Moyles in 2018: "They’re playing stadiums all over the world, why the f**k would he wanna join our band - that was playing the Astoria on a Tuesday night?"

Alongside Foo Fighters, the drummer also had a side project, Taylor Hawkins And The Coattail Riders, who released two albums; and he joined Roger Taylor of Queen and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers for a supergroup at the Live Earth gig in 2007.

Hawkins worked with artists such as Brian May, Slash and Coheed And Cambria, while finding time to form the covers bands Chevy Metal and Birds Of Satan. The musician played the role of Iggy Pop in the biopic CBGB in 2013.

