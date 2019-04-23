WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl went busking in Seattle

See the Foo Fighters frontman perform Times Like These and The Beatles' Let It Be at the city's Pike Place Market, joined by Brandi Carlile.

Dave Grohl was caught doing a spot of busking for a stunned crowd in Seattle, Washington.

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer returned to where it all began in the home of grunge, playing an impromptu gig for onlookers at Pike Place Market.

Watch the rocker perform his Times Like These anthem in a clip above, which was shared on Facebook by Brandi Carlile.

Dave Grohl busked in Seattle with Brandi Carlile. Picture: Facebook/ Brandi Carlile

Grohl was joined by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile for the performance, which also included a cover of The Beatles' Let It Be.

See them play the classic 1970 track, which was penned by Paul McCartney, below:

Meanwhile, it has recently been revealed what the late Kurt Cobain thought of his bandmate Dave Grohl's singing.

The Smells Like Teen Spirit band's former manager Danny Goldberg released a book on the frontman, Serving The Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain, in which he shared his memories of the grunge icon, who tragically lost his life 25 years ago this year.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Goldberg recalled: "Kurt just said to me, ‘I don’t think you realise how good a singer Dave is, but I hear him singing harmonies every night.’

"It was like he was really doing it so I would know this because there was this very fraternal side of him and a sweet side of him, but also it had a touch of envy in it. I mean he was competitive"

Watch Dave Grohl talk about the impact Kurt Cobain's death had on him:

