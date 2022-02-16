Foo Fighters release thrash metal song March of the Insane

By Jenny Mensah

The track was released under the name Dream Widow and comes from their "never-released self-titled album".

Foo Fighters have shared a new track this week and it's sure to wake you up in the morning.

March of the Insane is delivered by Dave Grohl and co under the moniker Dream Widow and it's an absolute head-banging tribute to thrash metal.

The description under the track explains jokingly that it comes from Dream Widow's "never released self-titled album".

The track came 10 days ahead of the release of the band's horror film, Studio 666, which the band launched new merchandise for.

The movie-themed swag includes a Studio 666 poster, branded T-shirts, mugs and a nifty pin set, which includes all six bandmembers.

Dubbed as a "horror-comedy," the film follows Grohl and his bandmates as they move into a Encino mansion to record a new album.

Things start off well at first, but soon become much more sinister as the frontman is possessed by evil forces.

Foos fans can watch the release in cinemas both in the UK and Stateside.

A synopsis of the film reads: "Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

The band also released a sexy Valentine's Day trailer for the film, featuring their keybordist Rami Jaffee with his chest hair shaved into the shape of a heart.

