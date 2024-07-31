Watch Dave Grohl join Charli XCX’s Apple TikTok dance trend

Dave Grohl and Charli XCX. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters, Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman was captured taking part in the viral dance on his daughter Harper's TikTok account.

Dave Grohl is the latest celebrity to join the viral Apple TikTok dance trend.

A host of stars from across the spectrum of entertainment have had a go at the dance to the Charlie XCX song, after TikToker Kelley Heyer created choreography to the track, which features on the star's Brat album.

Now, the Foo Fighters rocker has got in on the action, appearing in a video with his daughter Harper.

Watch them in action below:

Grohl's contribution sees him join the likes of Stephen Colbert, Joe Jonas, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and even Charli XCX herself to take part in the trend.

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

Grohl may be on trend when it comes to the British artist and her Brat campaign, but one pop star who he wasn't quite in alignment with was Taylor Swift and her fans.

The Foos frontman ruffled some feathers when he made a joke during their mammoth set at London Stadium, which made a nod to their respective The Eras and Everything Or Nothing At All tours both taking place in the capital at the same time.

Talking to the crowd, he joked: "You don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift, so we like to call our tour The Errors Tour, because I feel like we've had more than a few eras and more than a few f***ing errors as well."

He added: "Just a couple. That's because we actually play live."

Taylor Swift appeared to subtly respond to the claims, by thanking the crowd after a standing ovation and making it clear that her band do play live.

Addressing the crowd, she said: "What you just did was an unforgettable moment in my life, but I really want my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much..."

