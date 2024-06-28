Watch Foo Fighters joined by Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler in Birmingham

Geezer Butler joined Foo Fighters onstage at Villa Park on Thursday night. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Dave Grohl invited the legend onstage at Villa Park for a rendition of the band's classic Paranoid.

Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler was a surprise guest at Foo Fighters' final UK show last night (Thursday 27th June).

The band were performing the last stop of their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour in Britain at Villa Park in in Aston, Birmingham. when the Sabbath bassist joined the Foos for a special performance.

Dave Grohl teased fans about a special guest "who grew up three streets away from here", and he told the crowd the mystery star had "never played" at the football stadium of his beloved Aston Villa.

He then said: "Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath is going to come out!"

The Foos and Geezer launched into a version of Black Sabbath classic Paranoid, which saw Grohl perform Ozzy Osbourne's vocals.

Foo Fighters & Geezer Butler Of Black Sabbath: Paranoid *Live 4K* [Villa Park 27.06.2024]

Butler didn't interact with the crowd, preferring to let his bass do the talking.

Earlier in the show, Dave praised Birmingham as the "most beautiful city" in England after a rainbow broke out over Villa Park.

He said: "What is this, Hawaii? Birmingham is the most beautiful city in this entire country!

"I feel like I'm on vacation."

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters performed at West Ham United's London Stadium, and 55-year-old frontman Dave ended the rock group's pair of gigs there by throwing open the doors to his very own "Duke Of York" boozer inside the dressing rooms.

Sir Paul McCartney and Bono were all invited.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dave knows how to party and loves a drink-up. He opened his own pub for his VIPs - and they stayed up until 6am going at it.

"They drank the bar dry after their last show and it was light by the time everyone started getting cars home."

Foo Fighters’ setlist at Villa Park, Birmingham, 27th June 2024:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These

Generator

La Dee Da

Breakout

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn To Fly

Arlandria

Paranoid featuring Geezer Butler

These Days

Skin And Bones

Big Me

Under You

Nothing At Alll

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

Best Of You

Encore: