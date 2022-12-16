Dave Grohl joins Billie Eilish on stage for duet of Foo Fighters' My Hero

Billie Eilish was joined on stage by Dave Grohl at her LA gig. Picture: 1. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA 2. Twitter

The Foo Fighters frontman joined Eilish on stage at her Kia Forum gig for a performance of the classic 1997 track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Billie Eilish invited Dave Grohl on stage at her LA concert.

The singer-songwriter was playing the acoustic portion of her set at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Thursday (15th December) when she was joined by the Foo Fighters frontman for a very special performance of My Hero.

Watch a clip of their performance shared from the Billie Eilish tours Twitter account.

#HTEEncore2: Billie performing ‘My Hero’ with Dave Grohl at @thekiaforum in Inglewood, California tonight. 🤍



📸: carlryan pic.twitter.com/Qz9FNAzz3g — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) December 16, 2022

READ MORE: When Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet covered Billie Eilish at a charity gig...

The gig also saw Eilish perform a cover of Motion Sickness with Phoebe Bridgers, who hung out with the Foos rocker backstage.

READ MORE: When Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet covered Billie Eilish at a charity gig...

It's not the first time Dave Grohl has shown his support of Billie Eilish, previously comparing her impact to that of Nirvana when they started out.

"My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish," he said at the Pollstar Live conference back in 2019. "The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Speaking to Radio X, the Bad Guy singer said: “Can you even believe that? I can’t even believe that.”

She went on: “Are you kidding? He said rock isn’t dead because of me. Dude, I grew up on that shit.”

Meanwhile, Eilish is set to headline Reading & Leeds 2023, alongside the likes of The Killers, Sam Fender, Foals, Imagine Dragons & Lewis Capaldi.

Find out everything we know about the festival we know so far.