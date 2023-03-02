Dave Grohl feeds over 450 homeless people after cooking BBQ for 16 hours

The Foo Fighters frontman stopped to give a helping hand to a non-profit organisation and cooked barbecue for hundreds of LA's homeless.

Dave Grohl helped feed hundreds of homeless people in LA last week.

The Foo Fighters rocker lived up to his reputation as the nicest man in rock by stopping by to help an organisation formerly known as Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which provides "services for individuals lacking the means to provide food, shelter and clothing for themselves and their families."

His gesture came as major snow storms were set to hit the city.

An Instagram post shared by charity CEO Rowan Vansleve explained: "And in the middle of our 350 mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters. Not only did I wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms.



Nothing but love and respect for Dave."

See what the My Hero rocker got up to below:

Singer-songwriter, producer and journalist Liz Allman Seccuro also explained in a tweet: "So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave Grohl".

So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave… https://t.co/CFIH4GOsfb pic.twitter.com/6BrUqjsgA6 — Liz Allman Seccuro (@LizSeccuro) February 28, 2023

The Foos frontman isn't just keeping himself busy with charitable works, he's also plotted live dates at a festivals across the globe with the Learn To Fly rockers.

At the start of the year, the band announced that they would continue on after the tragic death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, aged 50, on 25 March 2022.

Last month saw the band mark what would have been Taylor Hawkins' 51st Birthday.

Sharing an image of the sticksman on Instagram, they simply wrote: "Miss you so much."

The band paid tribute to the rocker shortly after his passing with not one, but two tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles respectively.

The London leg of Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert saw an opening performance from Liam Gallagher of Rock N' Roll Star and Live Forever.

The six-hour long gig also saw performances from the likes of Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers and Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

