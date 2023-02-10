Chris Moyles reacts to those "Foo Fighters album" stories

Did our man put his foot in it earlier this week about new material from Dave Grohl and co?

Chris Moyles has cause "a bit of a kerfuffle" by apparently "leaking" that Foo Fighters have new material on the way.

On this morning's Radio X breakfast show (10th February), Moyles admitted: "I said something on the radio the other day. I'm in a very uncomfortable cul-de-sac... and I don't really know what to do."

On Monday's show (7th February), Chris followed the Foo Fighters track Walk by saying "“They’ve got a new album coming out in, er, March... which I’m very much looking forward to.”

Foo Fighters have yet to announce the release of any new material to follow-up their last album Medicine At Midnight from 2021.

Unfortunately, his off-hand comment first appeared on Twitter... then on various music websites in the UK... then the US... and even as far afield as Hungary and Poland.

New Foo Fighters album being released next month apparently pic.twitter.com/7SVgbiWXrH — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) February 7, 2023

"I had no idea there's articles about this!" an aghast Moyles told his colleagues. "That one's in a foreign language!"

He added: "The world has gone mad and everyone is staring at me."

In conclusion, Chris admitted: "I genuinely do not know what to say... without getting in trouble.

"Look, all I will say is this. I can’t say anymore... Anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry Dave."

While Foo Fighters have not announced a new album, the band will, however, be playing their first gigs since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins across the summer, kicking off at Boston Calling on 26th May.