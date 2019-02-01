WATCH: Dave Grohl covers Metallica's Enter Sandman with country band

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Rock am Ring. Picture: Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images

The Foo Fighters frontman joined the Zac Brown Band to perform a cover of the famous Metallica track during Pandora Live's Super Bowl event.

A video has emerged which sees Dave Grohl performing Metallica's Enter Sandman with the Zac Brown Band.

The Foo Fighters rocker made a surprise appearance at Pandora Live's Super Bowl 53 gig, which featured a set by the country band in Atlanta last night (31 January).

Watch them in action below, in a YouTube video shared by Eric Moran:

Their cover stayed pretty close to the original, with the Zac Brown Band rocking out pretty hard.

It's not the first time Grohl has played the famous metal anthem, inviting a 10-year-old fan to join the band onstage last year.

Watch them perform together tomorrow:

Meanwhile, Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers are preparing to play their own Super Bowl related concert, headlining the Alantic Station for DirecTV.

The band shared their excitement for the Super Saturday Night gig, which takes place this Saturday 2 February, by filming a spoof video, where they transformed into American Football players.

See the 70s-inspired spoof here:

