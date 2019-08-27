WATCH: Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters' My Hero with daughter Violet at Leeds Festival 2019

The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by his daughter on stage at the festival - this time singing backing vocals on the band's 1997 single.

Dave Grohl treated fans to something extra special at Leeds Festival over the weekend.

The Foo Fighters frontman previously revealed his daughter Violet would be joining him on stage Bramham Park, before heading back to Los Angeles to start school.

During their headline performance at the festival, the Grohls didn't disappoint - this time opting to duet on Violet's choice, which was the band's 1997 track My Hero from their The Colour And The Shape Album.

Watch footage of the touching moment above, in a video shared by Stephen Bentley.

Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters' My Hero with daughter Violet at Leeds Festival 2019. Picture: YouTube/Stephen Bentley

It wasn't the first time Violet sang with her rock star dad on stage.

Grohl's eldest daughter - who he shares with wife Jordyn Blum - recently joined the US rockers on stage for a rendition of their Dirty Water track at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary.

Talking to the crowd, while proudly beaming at his daughter, rocker said: "Let me tell you something. Nothing makes me happier than playing music with my daughter."

He joked: "And I make her wear the Nirvana shirt. I was like 'you're wearing the Nirvana shirt tonight motherfucker. I was like 'put on the Nirvana shirt. That's what you will wear!'"

Watch them in action singing the Concrete and Gold track:

That wasn't the only surprise during Foo Fighters stint at Reading and Leeds Festival across the bank holiday weekend.

Their headline sets also included a pledge from drummer Taylor Hawkins to get Oasis back together and a surprise appearance from 80s icon Rick Astley, who Grohl credited with having balls "the size of the London Eye".

Watch Rick Astley make a special appearance with the Foos frontman at London's Moth Club earlier this month.

Take our Foo Fighters quiz: