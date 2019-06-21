Foo Fighters fan shares "out of body experience" drumming on stage with Dave Grohl and band

We speak to Richard Greenbury, who went viral this week after Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins invited him to drum on stage at the band's Croatia gig.

This week saw a Foo Fighters fan stun Dave Grohl after drumming on stage with the band during their Croatia gig.

Richard Greenbury, who has spoken to Radio X about the "surreal experience," went to see the Learn To Fly rockers on their second night at Pula Arena, where decided to try and seize the opportunity to take over drumming duties from Taylor Hawkins.

Heading down to the gig, which took place on Wednesday (19 June), the 22-year-old from Manchester was armed with a sign which read: "Taylor if you need a break, I can drum?" in the hopes he would be spotted.

Much to his disbelief, the Brit was spotted in the crowd and proceeded to accompany Dave Grohl and co on their Wheels track.

Watch the amazing video of their performance above.

READ MORE: What does Dave Grohl whisper in Foo Fighters' Everlong?

Foo Fighters fan Richard Greenbury holds up sign meant for Taylor Hawkins at their Croatia gig. Picture: Instagram/Richard Greenbury

Speaking to Radio X about the magic moment, Richard - who came to Croatia especially to see the band - said: "I’ve joked about taking a sign to the concert so many times but never actually did it.

"My friend Jadz convinced me as it was a smaller venue than we had seen them before, so we made one and held it up. Luckily he [Dave Grohl] saw it and called me up. Was such a surreal experience!"

Asked what was going through his mind when he was about to drum with one of his favourite bands, he replied: "I was just thinking, 'oh my god this is actually happening.' I had thought and practiced that moment so much at home, I only really play along to music when I practice so I had imagined playing live with them so many times.

"I was just thinking the whole time, 'do not fuck this up, there’s too many people to mess it up!' Only when I got off stage did it really hit me what had happened, was definitely an out of body experience it was so bizarre."

Foo Fighters fan Richard Greenbury shares experience drumming on stage with the band. Picture: Richard Greenwood

Richard, who has been a Foos fan for as long as he can remember and who began drumming about 10 years ago, also shared how it felt to get a hug and the seal of approval from Grohl, who called him a "great drummer".

"Honestly, it was the best feeling ever. Dave and Taylor are my musical idols and having my two favourite drummers watch me play was just ridiculous.

"Still can’t believe it happened."

Richard just finished studying at the University of Leeds and is starting a new job next month in London, where he hopes he can find a band.

Well, we're sure after this legendary performance with one of the biggest bands on earth, he'll have plenty of takers!

READ MORE: Why are the Foo Foo Fighters called Foo Fighters?

Watch Dave Grohl reveal the best support the band have ever had: