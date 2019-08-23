VIDEO: Justin Hawkins from The Darkness is related to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Darkness frontman visited The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this week and revealed how he's a distant cousin of the Foo Fighters drummer.

Justin Hawkins is already pretty rock 'n' roll, but now we know it's in his blood.

Watch our video to see him explain how...

Speaking about the band's new drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor, he said: "His influences are something like Foo Fighters, that fella out of the Foo Fighters who is a distant cousin of mine actually."

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Image & Vivien Killilea/WireImage/Getty Images

The Growing On Me singer explained: "My father's side are all French Canadian, [his background is] Canadian, and apparently there's a common family in the middle in Ireland that unites the two clans."

Asked if he's met the Learn To Fly drummer, he told Chris Moyles: "Yeah, loads of times".

He joked: "Family stuff, you know!"

Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas before his family moved to Laguna Beach in California.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to play Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, where Taylor Hawkins has said the band will showcase much of their debut album.

Speaking to Rock Sound, the drummer said: "I think we'll do a lot of the first record.”

Classic tracks from the album include This Is A Call, Big Me, I’ll Stick Around and Alone + Easy Target.

