Alanis Morissette announces Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary world tour with Liz Phair and Garbage

2 December 2019, 17:54 | Updated: 2 December 2019, 18:24

Alanis Morissette performs in 1995
Alanis Morissette performs in 1995. Picture: Lester Cohen/ Getty Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter has confirmed she'll embark on a world tour, where she'll be joined by the same acts who supported her in 1998.

Alanis Morissette has announced a Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour for 2020.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has confirmed she'll be embarking on a string of dates across the globe to celebrate a quarter-of-a-century since her seminal 1995 album was released.

The Ironic singer will be joined by Liz Phair and Garbage - who originally supported her as she toured the iconic album in 1998.

More information is set to be released, including the dates of the tour, very soon.

READ MORE - Taylor Hawkins: I'd Be Delivering Pizza If It Wasn't For Alanis Morissette

After its release on 13 June 1995, Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill topped the charts in thirteen countries and spawned hits such as You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket, You Learn, Head Over Feet and Ironic.

The album sold over 33 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time and making Morissette the first Canadian artist to achieve double diamond sales.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Thought Foo Fighters Would Be A "Demotion" For Taylor Hawkins

